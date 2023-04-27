Nacogdoches, Tx -- The suspect shot and killed by Shreveport police this week was arrested recently in Texas with what police described as a "large quantity of narcotics."
33-year-old Joseph Dewayne Taylor was arrested March 15 by Nacogdoches Police.
During that bust police found more than a pound of cocaine and more than 2 pounds of meth in Taylor's vehicle, according to a police report. Police also confiscated oxycodone pills, marijuana, and 25-hunred dollars in cash, the report said.
Taylor was charged with two felonies.
The new information comes 5 days after a Shreveport police officer shot and killed Taylor Sunday during a traffic stop on Mansfield Road.
According to police, officers were struggling with Taylor on the ground. They say he had a gun and at that point one officer fired his weapon, killing Taylor.
Taylor’s family members are asking for answers from Shreveport police.
State police are investigating the shooting.
The name of the officer and body cam video from the scene have not been released.