National Hurricane Center Official Forecast for Tropical Depression #22
National Hurricane Center Official Forecast for Tropical Depression #22

Tropical Depression 22 is likely to become a Tropical Storm named Alpha on Friday as it drifts northeast in the Gulf of Mexico. 

An upper trough over Texas is pulling it to the northeast, but should keep it from blowing up into much at this time. By the weekend it will slow down and start to head west thanks to a ridge building over the area. This could allow the storm strengthen as it slowly drifts west toward Texas.
