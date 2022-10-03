TEXARKANA, Ark. – During the Texarkana, Arkansas board of directors meeting Monday evening, City Manager Jay Ellington introduced the city’s new police chief, Michael Kramm of League City, Texas.
Kramm’s experience includes military service in the U.S. Navy during Desert Storm. Afterward, he served as a police officer for 24 years in League City and served his last five years there as police chief.
Kramm told the board a friend of his told him there was an opening in his hometown for a police chief.
Despite rigorous interviews and expectations amidst the stiff competition for the position, Kramm said, “I feel very blessed and excited to be here.”
Director Hollibush welcomed him to Texarkana while Director Hart assured Kramm by saying, “You have one of the finest police forces a city could ever ask for.”
Director Harris said, “You are probably not used to a diverse police force. We represent 32% of the Texarkana population, so we are hoping you will look into hiring more black police officers.”
“My intent is to talk with every officer to find out what they want and need,” said Kramm.
Currently, Bobby Jordan has stepped in as the interim police chief.
Kramm begins his new post on Oct. 24.
Ellington also reminded the board that tomorrow night is National Night Out where officers will be in various neighborhoods throughout the city to promote community relations and camaraderie with law enforcement.
Ellington encouraged the directors to attend some locations of the event while also advising two had been canceled, the Smith-Keys Village Apartments and the 43rd Street locations.
Ellington also emphasized the importance of a program being offered at the Texarkana Rec. Center that teaches life skills and risk avoidance to our youth in the hopes the classes will have long-reaching positive effects.