TEXARKANA, TX -- For many seniors, the world of technology can be overwhelming and challenging to navigate.
But thanks to a new class offered by the Ark Tex Agency on Aging, they are getting a helping hand from an unexpected group – high school seniors.
The program, called "Seniors Serving Seniors", brings together two different generations to learn from each other. The young seniors teach the older ones how to use technology, including smartphones and tablets.
"It's a win-win situation," said Angela Glass, who works with seniors daily and came up with the idea for the class. "The high school seniors are getting community service credit that looks great on college applications, and the older seniors are learning to better use technology and interact with agencies like Medicare and Social Security."
The class has been a hit with both groups. Older seniors like Betsy Frame, who is about to turn 73, said, "I think it's awesome. I didn't know what download was, and I've never shopped on my phone, but now I know how."
For many, the frustration of trying to figure out how to use tech gadgets on their own can be demoralizing. Claudine Johnson, a Texarkana senior, said, "It makes you want to throw that as far as you can throw it."
But with the help of patient and tech-savvy high school seniors like Gabby Foster, who said, "This is nothing to me, really," the older seniors are gaining confidence and new skills.
The younger seniors are also learning valuable communication and patience skills. Alexandria Clark, an Arkansas High School student, said, "I really love working with the elders. I don't know why, I just love working with them."
The unique class is a shining example of how different generations can come together and learn from each other. As Angela Glass said, "What if I could get some more seniors to do this and more high school kids to do this with my elderly?" It's an idea that seems to be working beautifully in Texarkana.