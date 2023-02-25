TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana Texas Police Department made an announcement that they are looking for new recruits to serve the Texarkana community.
Registration deadline to take the next civil service test is March 5. The test will be held on March 11. Click here to apply and register.
You must be between the ages of 21-45 to apply.
TTPD mentions that they offer great benefits, lateral entry, and if you are already a licensed peace officer, a $3,000 sign on bonus.
