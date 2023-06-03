WASHINGTON, D.C. – For 13 years, the American Hero DogAwards, hosted by American Humane, shines the spotlight on hero dogs who show their loyalty, braveness and dedication on a daily basis.
Some of these dogs have been rescued from oppressive situations and have been taught to operate in hero mode in different capacities helping those in need.
The award ceremony is a nationwide, annual competition recognizing these courageous canines.
The show is set for November and five dogs will be featured, but only one will receive the American Hero Dog title.
The location is yet to be determined.
The deadline for nominating a hero dog has been extended to Tuesday, June 6, by 12 p.m. Eastern Time.
To nominate your hero dog, go to: https://fb.watch/kXoYqCRTIC/