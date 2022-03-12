SHREVEPORT, La. - The Battle of the Gumbo gladiators took place at the festival plaza in Shreveport Saturday.
The event attracted hundreds of people to the Ark-La-Tex. More than 30 judges selected the top three winning teams for gumbos in each category: seafood, chicken/sausage and lagniappe. Each winning team received a $400 cash prize and a trophy. Admission was free and gumbo samples were only $2 each.
"The gumbo's been great, all different types of gumbo, ' said Steven Jackson. "I'm here next to Roux Breakers and they got some really good gumbo here."
"It's our first time having gumbo and it has been amazing," said Luiz Matuguma, a native of Brazil and first-timer in Louisiana. "We have had the traditional one, sausage and chicken. "I's very interesting because we don't have these type of animals in Brazil."
