BOSSIER CITY, La.--Experts say inflation is reaching frightening levels, making it harder for mothers and children who were already struggling to purchase basic necessities.
The Lovewell at Cumberland is providing hope for the moms and kids they serve through their empowerment model.
In this system, Lovewell members can earn Lovewell points that can be exchanged for basic items donated to the organization.
"Some of our kids have used their points to buy diapers, wipes, rice cereal, formula, and other items," said director and women's minister Allie Hammett.
Hammett says the goal of Lovewell is to establish relationships with the community and provide a "hand up" instead of a "hand out" to individuals in need.
The single mothers and children serviced by the center can earn points by attending classes and Bible studies. An hour of class equals ten points.
Mothers who work or go to school can also earn points based on their work outside of the center. One hour equals 1 point.
Hammett explained that a mother of four was able to exchange the points she earned for working 110 hours in two weeks for school supplies.
"She's not coming out of pocket for that. She's actually being rewarded for working, so it's not taking cash out of her pocket," says Hammett.
Hammett says the top way they aim to help the Cumberland community is by sharing their faith.
"Because we know that it doesn't matter what hardship we're going through, what trial we're going through, if our foundation's not in Jesus, then nothing is going to be right," Hammett said.