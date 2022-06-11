MAGNOLIA, Ark. – The Fourth Annual Pedals for Compassion Bike Ride raising needed funds for the Compassion’s Foundation Domestic Violence Shelter in Magnolia, Ark., began Saturday morning amidst persistent rainy weather.
The foundation supports victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Magnolia and surrounding area.
Anne Couch, chairperson of the event said they got off to a rough start with the storm, but some cyclists bravely took on the 15-mile run.
As cyclist Chris Justus crossed the finish line, when asked how the 15-mile ride went for him, he said, “It was wet and stormy. We finished though and that’s a good thing.”
A bicycling group from Little Rock, Ark. were patiently waiting under the canopies for some sunshine who were planning on making a 15-mile run on their own.
The cyclists said they had been watching the radar and the weather did not look good.
One participant expressed, “Of all the places in Arkansas, the rain had to concentrate on the Magnolia area.”
Around 9:30 a.m. Couch stated, “The event is through now with the rain. We will have some live music in a little bit until 2:00 p.m. and there is supposed to be another food truck coming in shortly.”
The band Louisiana 818 was out at the event to donate their time and talent.
Monty Russell with the band said, “We were going to do a band thing with electric guitars, but now we’ve decided to do acoustic music and solo vocals instead.”
Russell also said, “Most of the guys in the band are from Shreveport, Minden and Ruston.
Executive Director Debra Martin of the Compassion’s Foundation Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Shelter said anyone who paid to register for the event but was unable to show up counted their registration as a donation to the shelter.
Martin said, “Under the Victims of Crime Act, in October of 2021, our funding was cut by 40%. That is a two-year grant, so for the next two years, we will lose $250,000.”
“Under the Domestic Peace Act, the grant normally is $15,000-16,000, but in this cycle, it will be $11,666. Everything is getting cut, while everything is also going up. It’s really hurting us, and we need funding this badly,” said Martin.
Anyone who wants to donate can send a check or money order to Compassion’s Foundation, 549 Ruth, Magnolia, Ark. 71753.