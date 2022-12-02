SHREVEPORT, La.-Health officials are battling three viruses that are filling waiting rooms and overwhelming medical staff across the country
The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting high activity of flu and covid like illnesses as well as an uptick in cases of RSV.
Those cases are affecting the youngest and most vulnerable among us according to Dr. Patricia Pichiligue-Reto, an assistant professor of pediatrics in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
She shared the challenges medical staff are facing as they attempt to treat the most severe cases of these viruses as well as offer tips for preventing them.
A medical triple threat—COVID-19, Influenza, and Respiratory syncytial virus, or RVS, has been ravaging U.S. health systems competing for attention.
Some health officials are urging the president to declare an emergency due to the so-called "tripledemic."
Dr. Pichiligue-Reto says the waiting rooms at ochsner lsu health are overwhemled with patients who are unsure of which winter virus they have.
"We have multiple admissions, and you will see the diagnosis list. Everybody has either RSV or influenza. There were some cases where they actually not only had RSV, but they also had other respiratory viruses that are common during the winter season."
She said the viruses, especially RSV, are hitting babies and other vulnerable patients the hardest.
“During the past two years essentially, mask use was almost universal, so during the past two years we haven't had cases of RSV, but I think that because babies and young children were the most vulnerable because they haven't been exposed for the past two years, I think that's why they have not been immune already,” she said.
Of the three viruses, RSV is proving to be a special challenge with severe patients requiring intense monitoring which increases demand on medical staff.
"We have approved antivirals for Influenza. We have a proved medicine for Covid. Essentially, right now, we are needing clinical trials for new drugs for RSV vaccines, but essentially, we don't have any specific antiviral that targets these viral infections,” she told KTBS.
As for the flu, shortages of common treatments like Tamiflu have been reported as nearby as Arkansas, but for now, that's not affecting the Shreveport-Bossier area.
So how do you protect yourself this winter? Well, the first step is simple.
"Wash your hands wash your hands wash your hands," suggested Dr. Pichiligue-Reto.
She also recommended getting proper rest and eating a balanced diet. She urges people to stay at home if they are sick, especially during the holiday season when people are often visiting loved ones.
"The way to actually show love and empathy is to protect them from getting sick"
The babies most at risk for RSV are preemies and those with preexisting conditions.
As for the flu and covid, parents can protect their young ones and themselves by getting vaccinated.