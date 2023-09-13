Republican Thomas Kennedy, III is running for Secretary of State of Louisiana.
Kennedy is a businessman with over 35 years of experience in real estate and commercial construction.
He is a Boy Scouts Troop committee chair and has served as a volunteer pilot for Pilot for Air Lifeline and Young Eagles Pilot with Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA).
There are currently eight candidates running for Secretary of State of Louisiana in the open primary held on Oct. 14, 2023. Kyle Ardoin (R) has served as the Secretary of State since 2018. The general election is Nov. 18, 2023.