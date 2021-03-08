LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday that the state has expanded vaccine group 1-B to include those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and government employees; allowing 180,000 more Arkansans to receive the vaccine.
The state has also set up a call center to assist Arkansans in setting up vaccine appointments, the governor said.
Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said the state is still on track to vaccinate group 1-B by the end of the month. The Arkansas Health Department has set up a call center made up of 30 people to help people schedule vaccines. The toll-free number for members of 1-B is 1 (800) 985-6030. The line will be open seven days a week, Hutchinson said.
Officials said they expanded the group because the demand for the vaccine in Arkansas is too low.
Arkansas received 24,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine last week. Because it’s a single-dose vaccine, officials said Sunday that twice the number of people can be vaccinated with the same number of doses compared to Pfizer and Moderna. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also refrigerated, so clinics that don't have freezers can obtain doses.