TEXARKANA, Texas – Three Houston men were sentenced Tuesday to federal prison for a series of ATM thefts in Texarkana, Texas.
Marvin Collins, 33, was sentenced to two years and five months and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $257,789. Aqunis Green, 23, was sentenced to just shy of four years and ordered to pay restitution of $70,324. Antonio Foster, 21, was sentenced to one year and nine months and ordered to pay $70,324.
According to court documents, an ATM at the Texar Federal Credit Union on Gibson Lane in Texarkana was burglarized on Jan. 26, 2021 and approximately $127,654.00 was stolen.
Another ATM at the Texar Federal Credit Union on W. 7th Street in Wake Village, Texas was also burglarized on Feb. 2, 2021 and about $10,513.00 was stolen.
In each incident, one defendant stole a truck and the other two co-conspirators attached chains to the ATM, then used the stolen vehicle to open the ATM.
Each ATM had approximately $60,000 worth of damage.