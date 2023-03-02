SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas until 10 p.m. Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area!
Counties included:
- Texas: Harrison, Gregg, Upshur, Marion, Cass, Camp, Franklin, Titus, Morris, Red River and Bowie
- Oklahoma: McCurtain
- Arkansas: Sevier, Little River and Miller.
