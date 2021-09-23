Ruston – Earlier this morning, shortly before 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 544 just east of Tarbutton Road. This crash claimed the life of a pedestrian that was walking in the roadway.
The initial investigation revealed a 2006 Toyota Scion, driven by 58-year-old Joseph Jeffers of Arcadia, was traveling east on LA Hwy 544 over a small hillcrest. A pedestrian, 68-year-old Milton Woodard of Ruston, was standing in the eastbound lane of travel. Jeffers was unable to take evasive action and struck Woodard.
Woodard was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. Jeffers was not injured during the crash.
Pedestrians and motorists alike are urged to remain vigilant while on area roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings. Crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and should always avoid walking on the roadway in dark areas. Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night.
The crash remains under investigation.
Clay – Shortly after 8:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Old State Road just west of LA Hwy 818. This crash claimed the life of an unrestrained Minden man.
The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Ford Focus, driven by 24-year-old Zachary Hickingbottom of Minden, was traveling westbound on Old State Road. For reasons still under investigation, Hickingbottom was traveling in the eastbound lane of travel and sideswiped a 2021 Ford F350. After impact, the Ford Focus traveled off the roadway into a ditch. Hickingbottom was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.
Hickingbottom was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The driver of the Ford F350 was not injured during the crash.
Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.
The crash remains under investigation.
In 2021, Troop F has investigated 40 fatal crashes resulting in 49 deaths.