MINDEN, La. —A man reported missing by his family is reunited with them tonight.
Acccording to relatives, 38 year old John Harrah has been found safe.
The vehicle John Harrah was driving when he went missing Dec. 4 has been located, but the 38-year-old Webster Parish man has not been found.
Harrah was reportedly last seen on the morning of Saturday, December 4, at the home of friends he visited on Guy Miller Road in Minden.
On Thursday, Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker confirmed that John’s white 2009 Pontiac G6 had been found, but there was no sign of him.
Amber Harrah said Bossier Parish authorities told her that her brother’s vehicle was found abandoned in Plain Dealing off Old Plain Dealing Road.
John’s family reported him missing to Webster Parish authorities on Monday, after they said he failed to return to the home he shared with a long-time acquaintance in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 79.