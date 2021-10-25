BOSSIER CITY, La. – A multi-million dollar north-south roadway being built so that drivers can avoid train crossings in Bossier City hit a temporary snag – at a train crossing.
But a recommendation from the Bossier City attorney to fire a contractor working on the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway project didn’t materialize during a special called City Council meeting Monday afternoon. Instead, the council was given news that will help the project in the long run.
The holdup at been at the Union Pacific railroad crossing at Shed Road. City attorney Charles Jacobs signed off on a proposed ordinance seeking council approval to end a contract with NTB Associates, which is working on that part of the project. The reason, according to Jacobs: the company failed to alert city officials about problems with the project that are now causing major delays.
But on an unanimous vote, the council voted to delete that item from consideration at the meeting.
Engineer Ben Rauschenbach, who is overseeing the project for Manchac Engineering, said the problem was the inability to secure a construction management agreement between the city and Union Pacific. The on-site contractor needed a right-of-entry with the railroad and had been unsuccessful so far in getting one even though talks began in the summer.
Finally, during a meeting Friday, Union Pacific said it wants to close the at-grade crossing on Shed Road. And if the city agrees to that then the railroad will sign the necessary documents.
It’s the “most logical solution to this project moving forward,” Rauschenbach told council members Monday.
So, at next week’s regular council meeting will be a recommended resolution to authorize the mayor to sign documents related to closing that railroad crossing once the carriageway project is completed.
Railroad officials said there have been nearly 30 incidents at that RR crossing over the last few decades, so it is “one they are anxious to see go away,” Rauschenbach said.
Also, having a railroad crossing there defeats the purpose of constructing an overpass in that same area, he said.
The next step will be for Manchac to talk to businesses in that area about the project change, with McElroy Metals being the largest.
Councilman Chris Smith asked if there will be any additional costs to making that change in the project. Said Rauschenbach, “We hope minimal to none.”
Project costs are a concern since change orders have pushed it above the original estimate.
The carriageway was first estimated to cost about $50 million. That’s expected to top $66 million because of project overruns.
The first phase was declared substantially complete in September at a cost of almost $12.5 million, which is about $1.5 million over budget.
A contract was awarded for Phase II in May at a cost of just under $37.6 million. Utility relocations are nearing completion, Rauschenbach told council members last month.