Over the past couple of days, discussions surrounding the 'April 24 TikTok Trend' has intensified on social media.
Users of the TikTok app are warning their followers across other social media platforms about this troublesome trend that was reportedly started by a group of men.
The Newsweek reported on the claims of the users of TikTok regarding this trend. Users of the app say that a group of men have declared April 24 a "national day" for carrying out rape and sexual assault.
Here are a couple of comments on Twitter about the 'April 24 TikTok Trend':
there are really people on tiktok trying to make “national rape day” a thing!?!?!? EXCUSE ME!?! apparently it’s on April 24, PLEASE be safe.— Kris (@imjustkrxs) April 17, 2021
Tw: sexual assault/rapeSome men (🤢) on TikTok have apparently declared April 24 “national day” for sexual assault. It might be a “joke” to these idiots, but there are people who might actually follow through with this. Stay safe❤️— off brand lisa bonet (@AwkwaMom) April 18, 2021
According to Newsweek, it is unclear where or how the trend started, and who's responsible for starting this disturbing trend.