It's been a violent week in Shreveport with at least 7 shootings since Monday.
Three people have died.
The violence first started Tuesday in the 100 block of East Wichita in the Highland/Stoner Hill neighborhood.
Police say 25-year-old Fabian Alexander walked up and shot 57-year-old Robert Lemmon while he was sitting in a car. Lemmon was pronounced dead at the scene. Alexander faces a second-degree murder charge.
Shreveport Police declined an opportunity Friday for an interview with KTBS-3 News.
We also reached out to pastor Kenneth Thompson who works to stop violence in Shreveport.
“No mother should have to feel this way,” Thompson said. “No father, no son, no daughter... should have to fear and worry, if they go to the store, will they come back. if they go to the gas station will they get shot at the gas station. If I'm sitting in my automobile and get shot mistakenly, unmistakenly, whatever it is, it’s not acceptable.”
The violence continued Wednesday with two drive by shootings within just a few hours. The first happened in the 3500 block of Parkridge Street. Police say two men in a black vehicle, drove to a home and started shooting at several people gathered under a carpark. Those people fired back. No one was hit. Then, another shooting in the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue. One man was killed in that drive by, hit while inside a house.
Thursday night there was a total of three shootings, all within three hours of each other. The first happened in the 5800 block of West Canal Boulevard. Police say 32-year-old Chazmon Marshall was found in the front yard of a house, shot in the chest. He later died at Ochsner LSU Health. Another man nearby was shot in the hip. His condition was unknown. A little while later around 9:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hearne Avenue, police say a man was shot in the chest. He was taken to Willis-Knighton Bossier with non-life threatening injures. The gunman got away. The third shooting Thursday happened around midnight in Atkins Park.
Police say a fight broke out in the park, and according to police-- a person in a truck pulled out a gun and shot someone. That person will survive.
On Friday two people were shot after another drive by in the 400 block of Merrick Street. This happened just before noon. the victims are expected to be okay.
Shreveport Police sent KTBS-3 News a statement saying in part,
"Shreveport Police remain dedicated and focused on our efforts to combat violent crime. we urge citizens to report illegal firearms and/or criminals in possession of firearms to make our communities safer."
Pastor Thompson told KTBS that it’s not just the police department’s job to stop it. It’s everyone duty to get involved and make a difference.
“I'm a firm believer. We march for other things. We march if another nationality kills us, we march when the police officer kills us, but where are we when we are killing one another,” Thompson said. “I believe that if black lives matter, then we should stop killing each other. Everyone should give the next one a chance to live.”