...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana...
Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and
Bienville Parishes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv
The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn.
* From Thursday afternoon until further notice.
* At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 13.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to 14.5 feet Friday,
January 15. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
* Impact...At 14.0 feet, expect minor lowland flooding with the boat
ramp suffering overflow.
