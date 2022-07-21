ATLANTA, Texas - Water is in short supply in one part of the ArkLaTex. City leaders in Atlanta, Texas are asking customers to conserve water and suspend outdoor watering.
They say while the city is receiving water, the production plant at the GPI paper mill plant is unable to send a sufficient supply to meet the current peak summer demand.
A repair of piping is underway that should correct the situation, according to a press release from the city Thursday morning.
Customers are asked to practice reasonable water conservation measures until the repair is completed and the water system is completely back to normal operations.