MIAMI - Three tropical waves have formed in the Atlantic and the Caribbean Sea.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said one of the waves over the eastern Caribbean is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, along with gusty winds. Some gradual development of this system is possible over next day or so while it moves westward at about 15 to 20 mph across the central Caribbean.
The wave is forecast to move more slowly west-northwestward, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or over the weekend when the system reaches the northwestern Caribbean.
An elongated area of low pressure, located a little over 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms mainly on the west side of the disturbance.
Environmental conditions are conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is expected to form during the next day or two while the system moves generally west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the central and western portions of the Atlantic.
A large area of showers and thunderstorms, located over Guinea and Sierra-Leone, Africa, is associated with a vigorous tropical wave. The NHC said environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some development of this system while the wave enters the extreme eastern Atlantic on Friday.
By early next week, however, conditions are forecast to become less favorable for tropical cyclone formation while it moves west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph toward the central tropical Atlantic.