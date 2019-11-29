SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has part of the ArkLaTex under a slight risk of severe storms on Saturday. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.
Here is the forecast timeline:
A line of showers and storms enters the ArkLaTex early Saturday morning.
The line moves down to Texarkana at 9 a.m.
Storms develop and also move into northwest Louisiana by lunchtime.
Storms push into Toledo Bend and southeast Arkansas by the middle of the afternoon.
Thunderstorms intensify as they move southeast of the area.
The rain ends by early evening.
Forecast rain amounts may exceed an inch in a few locations.
