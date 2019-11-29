Severe Storm Risk on Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has part of the ArkLaTex under a slight risk of severe storms on Saturday.  Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Here is the forecast timeline:

7 a.m. Saturday Forecast

A line of showers and storms enters the ArkLaTex early Saturday morning.

9 a.m. Saturday Forecast

The line moves down to Texarkana at 9 a.m.

Midday Saturday Forecast

Storms develop and also move into northwest Louisiana by lunchtime.

3 p.m. Saturday Forecast

Storms push into Toledo Bend and southeast Arkansas by the middle of the afternoon.

5 p.m. Saturday Forecast

Thunderstorms intensify as they move southeast of the area.

7 p.m. Saturday Forecast

The rain ends by early evening.

Forecast Rain Amounts on Saturday

Forecast rain amounts may exceed an inch in a few locations.

