Forecasters at Colorado State University (CSU) are expecting an active 2020 Hurricane season. Here are the numbers:
|2020 CSU FORECAST
|AVERAGE (1981-2010)
|2019 SEASON
|NAMED STORMS
|16
|12
|18
|HURRICANES
|8
|6
|6
|MAJOR STORMS (Cat 3 or stronger...111 mph or higher)
|4
|3
|3
CSU is forecasting higher numbers due to very warm waters in the Atlantic Basin and the lack of El Nino.
El Nino is the above average Pacific Ocean temperatures that change the world's weather patterns. El Nino tends to increase wind shear in the Atlantic which keeps tropical storms to a minimum.
On average, the Atlantic Basin Hurricane begins June 1st and ends November 30th.
Stay up to date on the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.