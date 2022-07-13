SHREVEPORT, La. - A passing weather disturbance and a weak cold front helped tap into a very hot and humid atmosphere to make scattered thunderstorms during Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Some of the storms became severe with damaging winds and hail. Over 12,000 were without power late Wednesday evening.
According to the Shreveport National Weather Service, the airport received over an inch of rain. It was much welcomed after a staggering afternoon high of 104!
Our KTBS 3 Weather Watchers sent in a few rainfall reports including:
Mark Potter in Bossier City with .01 inches.
June Jones in Elysian Fields recorded a whopping 2.5 inches!
Around Toledo Bend, Jim Ebarb picked up 1.5 inches with quarter sized hail. Debbie Johnson in Center and Michelle Gullette both saw about a third of an inch.