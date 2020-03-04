Late Wednesday Evening Mega 3 Doppler Radar
Late Wednesday Evening Mega 3 Doppler Radar

SHREVEPORT, La. - Heavy rain across the ArkLaTex during the past 24 hours kept the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers busy.  Here are their reports:

North ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Reports

Northern ArkLaTex rain totals varied from a quarter of an inch in Ashdown according to Jimmy Newsome to 1.40 inches in Summerfield, LA as reported by Marilyn Copeland.

Central ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Reports

Central sections showed heavy amounts.  Edwin Christian in Cross Roads, TX had a little over an inch.  Ronnie Vail was close to 2 inches.

Metro Weather Watcher Reports

Metro totals varied by more than a couple of inches.  Molly Rankin measured an inch in Benton.  Michael Price recorded nearly 5 inches with some hail in Keithville!

South ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Reports

Around Toledo Bend, most of the reports were over 2 inches including Bob Baker in Carthage, Larry Rymal in Joaquin, Danny Green in Huxley, Jerry Dupont near Many, Troy Webb in Noble, John Henry in Coushatta, Barry Howard in Clarence and Greg Petrus in Natchitoches.

Thanks Weather Watchers for your service.

To join them, click here and then send us your data.

