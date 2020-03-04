SHREVEPORT, La. - Heavy rain across the ArkLaTex during the past 24 hours kept the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers busy. Here are their reports:
Northern ArkLaTex rain totals varied from a quarter of an inch in Ashdown according to Jimmy Newsome to 1.40 inches in Summerfield, LA as reported by Marilyn Copeland.
Central sections showed heavy amounts. Edwin Christian in Cross Roads, TX had a little over an inch. Ronnie Vail was close to 2 inches.
Metro totals varied by more than a couple of inches. Molly Rankin measured an inch in Benton. Michael Price recorded nearly 5 inches with some hail in Keithville!
Around Toledo Bend, most of the reports were over 2 inches including Bob Baker in Carthage, Larry Rymal in Joaquin, Danny Green in Huxley, Jerry Dupont near Many, Troy Webb in Noble, John Henry in Coushatta, Barry Howard in Clarence and Greg Petrus in Natchitoches.
Thanks Weather Watchers for your service.