SHREVEPORT, La. - According to the Shreveport National Weather Service, we reached 97 degrees on Wednesday afternoon which was 6 degrees above the 30 year average and just 5 degrees shy of the record of 102 set in the 1870s.
Our KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured above average heat across the ArkLaTex:
In the northern part of the ArkLaTex, temperatures ranged from the low to upper 90s. Tommy Lowe and Lennie Vowell both had 97 degrees for highest readings. Average is 89.
Central sections varied from the mid to upper 90s while the average is 91. Edwin Christian in Crossroads had the hottest reading at 98.
Around the metro area, most of the observations were in the upper 90s. For example, John Grubb in Benton had 98.
Down south, Michelle Gullette had the hottest reading at 99 degrees in Ringgold. Average is 90.
Thanks weather watchers for your representation.