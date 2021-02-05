SHREVEPORT, La. - The Polar Vortex is forecast to wander south into the Great Lakes late next week.
As a result, some of the coldest weather of winter is predicted to reach the US. Temperatures could dip to near -30 degrees F in cities like Minneapolis.
Even in the ArkLaTex, the teens are possible for lows in Oklahoma and Arkansas next weekend.
As for precipitation, a few passing disturbances may bring some light rain during the week.
A light wintry mix may occur early Friday before we dry out. At this time, it's too early to pinpoint that outlook because of forecast model uncertainty.
Stay tuned for updates in the coming days.
