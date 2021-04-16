SHREVEPORT, La. - February 2021 turned out to be one of the snowiest in ArkLaTex history. Parts of the area picked up almost two feet of snow. Even Shreveport had over 8 inches. Average is approximately 1 inch per year.
Two winter storms only days apart...the first on February 14th-15th
and the second on the 16th-17th essentially crippled the area with impassible roadways, power outages, frozen water pipes and record cold.
The attached video is a recap of Snowmageddon 2021.
For more information, check out this report from the Shreveport National Weather Service called: 2021 Arctic Outbreak.