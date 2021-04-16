Shreveport Snow from February 17th, 2021 (KTBS)
Shreveport Snow from February 17th, 2021 (KTBS)

SHREVEPORT, La. - February 2021 turned out to be one of the snowiest in ArkLaTex history.  Parts of the area picked up almost two feet of snow.  Even  Shreveport had over 8 inches.  Average is approximately 1 inch per year.

Snow Storm Shown on the Shreveport National Weather Service Doppler Radar as of 2/15/21

Two winter storms only days apart...the first on February 14th-15th

Snow and Wintry Mix Shown on Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar as of 2/17/21

and the second on the 16th-17th essentially crippled the area with impassible roadways, power outages, frozen water pipes and record cold.

The attached video is a recap of Snowmageddon 2021.

For more information, check out this report from the Shreveport National Weather Service called:  2021 Arctic Outbreak.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments