SHREVEPORT, La. - The tropics are beginning to heat up as the Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season is just a few weeks away. On Tuesday evening, there was one tropical wave crossing the Atlantic near the equator.
The season officially starts on June 1st according to the National Hurricane Center. The average per year since 1991 is 14 Named Storms, 7 Hurricanes and 4 Major Hurricanes.
This year, Colorado State University is expecting a busy summer with 19 Named Storms, 9 Hurricanes and 4 Major Hurricanes.
They are basing their outlook on very warm tropical waters and the lack of a projected El Nino or the abnormally warm waters in the central Pacific.