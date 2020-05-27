Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall in South Carolina early this morning. By evening, the storm weakened to a depression.
According to the 5 p.m. advisory, Bertha was at the North Carolina border moving at 15 mph. Winds were at 30 mph.
Continued weakening is forecast with the storm reaching Pennsylvania on Thursday.
Bertha is the second named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Basin Hurricane season which begins June first and lasts until November 30th. NOAA predicts 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes with 3-6 major hurricanes. Average is more like 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes and 3 majors.
