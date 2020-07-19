SHREVEPORT, La. - Our latest weather maker, the heat ridge is forecast to weaken this week allowing for an easterly wave and a tropical wave to move through.
The easterly wave arrives early this week
and a tropical wave late.
So, showers and storms are possible both Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Next round is scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
