Weakening Heat Ridge
SHREVEPORT, La. - Our latest weather maker, the heat ridge is forecast to weaken this week allowing for an easterly wave and a tropical wave to move through.

Easterly Wave early this week

The easterly wave arrives early this week

Tropical Wave late this week

and a tropical wave late.

7 Day Forecast

So, showers and storms are possible both Monday and Tuesday afternoons.  Next round is scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

