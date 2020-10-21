SHREVEPORT, La. - An arctic front is expected to move our way early next week. On Monday afternoon, the boundary is forecast in southeast Oklahoma.
By Tuesday afternoon, the front may arrive in northwest Louisiana.
The really cold air could lag behind the cold front until Wednesday due to the slow movement of the parent storm system.
Late Wednesday, the front is projected to slide east of the ArkLaTex bringing chilly air and rain.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, KTBS 3.2, ktbs.com, the Mega 3 Storm Team Weather App. and KTBS 3 Now Connected Devices for updates.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast