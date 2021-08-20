Satellite Image of Hurricane Grace Friday Afternoon
Satellite Image of Hurricane Grace Friday Afternoon

Two storms were threatening landfall in the tropics Friday afternoon.

Well developed Category 1 Hurricane Grace was approaching Mexico.

Current Data for Hurricane Grace

It had winds of 90 mph with higher gusts.

Hurricane Warnings for Grace in Mexico

Hurricane Warnings were in effect south of Tampico, Mexico to near Veracruz as winds are forecast to exceed 74 mph later tonight through Saturday morning.

Hurricane Grace Forecast

Grace is projected to make landfall late Friday night as a possible Category 2 storm.

Tropical Storm Henri Current Data

Back home, the New England states are preparing for Tropical Storm Henri.  Winds were near hurricane strength Friday afternoon according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Watch and Hurricane Watch for the New England Southern Coast

A Tropical Storm Watch was in effect for New York City as winds may exceed 39 mph on Sunday.  A Hurricane Watch was up for Long Island all the way to Cape Cod.  Winds may top 74 mph Sunday and Sunday night.

National Hurricane Center Forecast for Henri

Henri is forecast to push into New England on Sunday.

Track these storms plus the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

