This satellite image from Monday afternoon shows a crowded Atlantic basin with two tropical storms and one developing system.
Tropical Storm Peter was the closest storm to North America. It had 50 mph winds.
It's projected to head north toward Bermuda over the next 5 days.
Tropical Storm Rose was west of the Cape Verde Islands on Monday afternoon. Winds were 40 mph with higher gusts.
This storm is forecast to stay in the eastern Atlantic.
A developing system south of the Cape Verde Islands is forecast to become a depression or tropical storm during the next 5 days. It's an 80% probability according to the National Hurricane Center. This system could take a more southerly track.
So far in the 2021 Hurricane Season, we have seen 17 named storms. Average is 14 for a whole season (June 1st - November 30th).
We are still around the peak of the season (September 11th) with a few months to go. Still more storms are forecast!
