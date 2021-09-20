Satellite Image of the Tropics on Monday Afternoon
Satellite Image of the Tropics on Monday Afternoon

This satellite image from Monday afternoon shows a crowded Atlantic basin with two tropical storms and one developing system.

Tropical Storm Peter Stats (National Hurricane Center)

Tropical Storm Peter was the closest storm to North America.  It had 50 mph winds.

National Hurricane Center Forecast for Tropical Storm Peter

It's projected to head north toward Bermuda over the next 5 days.

Tropical Storm Rose Currents from the National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Rose was west of the Cape Verde Islands on Monday afternoon.  Winds were 40 mph with higher gusts.

Tropical Storm Rose Forecast

This storm is forecast to stay in the eastern Atlantic.

Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center

A developing system south of the Cape Verde Islands is forecast to become a depression or tropical storm during the next 5 days.  It's an 80% probability according to the National Hurricane Center.  This system could take a more southerly track.

Named Storms in 2021

So far in the 2021 Hurricane Season, we have seen 17 named storms.  Average is 14 for a whole season (June 1st - November 30th).

Hurricane Season Storm Frequency (Peak around September 11th)

We are still around the peak of the season (September 11th) with a few months to go.  Still more storms are forecast!

Track the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

