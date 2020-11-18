Moon, Jupiter and Saturn Image from Ruth and Terry Atwood
Moon, Jupiter and Saturn Image from Ruth and Terry Atwood

SHREVEPORT, La. - According to Ruth and Terry Atwood of Shreveport, the heavens are revealing a celestial delight!  In other words, the moon is lining up with Jupiter and Saturn in the western sky.  Clear skies over the next few evenings should allow for optimal stargazing!  Enjoy!

