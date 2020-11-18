SHREVEPORT, La. - According to Ruth and Terry Atwood of Shreveport, the heavens are revealing a celestial delight! In other words, the moon is lining up with Jupiter and Saturn in the western sky. Clear skies over the next few evenings should allow for optimal stargazing! Enjoy!
Celestial delight visible the next few nights
Joe Haynes
Meteorologist
