Moon, Venus and Jupiter from Luis Sanchez in El Paso, TX (Facebook)
SHREVEPORT, La. - The moon, Venus and Jupiter are in alignment these days forming a "conjunction.".  It's truly a sight to see!  For more, check out this article sent in by Terry Atwood...SpaceWeather.com.

