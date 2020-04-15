SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a chilly start to our day. Lows were 10 to 20 degrees below average according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. Their morning temperature was 39 degrees.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also experienced the cold. Here are some of their early morning temperatures.
In the northern part of the ArkLaTex, Tommy Lowe had the coldest reading of 32 degrees.
Central parts were also cold with lows ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s. Edwin Christian of Crossroads, Texas had a low of 34.
Metro temperatures were a little warmer...that is...closer to 40 degrees. Nonetheless, these temps were still way below the average of 53 degrees. Bob Fentress in Belleview was the lowest with 35 and Ruth Atwood in Broadmoor had 46.
Southern sections were cold. Readings ranged from the mid 30s in Ringgold according to Michelle Gullette to the mid 40s in Toledo Bend as reported by Bill Galligan.
Thanks weather watchers for your data. If you would like to help out and represent your part of the ArkLaTex, register here and send us your data. Highs, lows and rainfall work for us.