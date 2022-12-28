SHREVEPORT, La. - It felt like Spring across the ArkLaTex on Wednesday as high temperatures were in the low 70s. Gusty south winds behind a warm front and lots of sunshine were to blame.
The day before, we topped out at only 50 degrees. That was 8 degrees below the 30 year average for the date.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers were basking in the spring-time feel during the afternoon hours on Wednesday. Here are their highs.
Highs across the northern part of the ArkLaTex ranged from the low 60s to the low 70s. Bertha Knight in Nashville had 63 degrees. Lennie Vowell in Karnack had the warmest reading at 71. Average for this time of year is about 54 degrees according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
Temperatures across the central part of the area ranged from the upper 60s according to Mark Armstrong in Logansport, Bob Britton in Serapta and Wayne Hatfield in Homer to the low 70s for Ed Christian in Crossroads, Richard White in Minden and Ronnie Vail in Ruston.
Metro Shreveport and Bossier City ended up in the 70s. Mark Potter in Bossier City had the warmest reading with 72 degrees. The cool spot was 68 in Blanchard according to Gary Stratton.
Toledo Bend weather watcher highs were mostly in the 70s with Barry McCoy in Coushatta with the warmest at 74 degrees followed by Greg Petrus in Melrose with 73 degrees. The cool spot was shared by Troy Webb in Noble and Debbie Johnson in Center with the upper 60s.
Thanks Weather Watchers for your weather information. To help out, register here and then send up your data.