SHREVEPORT, La. - The calendar says summer, but it may feel a little more like fall early next week. A weather pattern change is forecast. The heat ridge responsible for our stifling heat and humidity is expected to move west Monday.
This could push a cold front through the ArkLaTex.
A little rain is possible. But, the significant weather changes may be the cooler and drier conditions for much of next week.
Lows by Tuesday could be in the 60s
and highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
Here's the 7-Day Forecast showing a very comfortable week.
