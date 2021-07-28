SHREVEPORT, La. - A weather pattern change is expected early next week. The searing heat ridge that's been plaguing us for days is forecast to move west. This would allow the jet stream to dip down close to the ArkLaTex on Monday.
As a result, a weak cold front could move through with showers and storms.
Highs may just be in the 80s!
Get the latest forecast Thursday morning with Meteorologist Patrick Dennis on KTBS 3 First News at 4:30.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast