SHREVEPORT, La. - Our current late summer weather pattern with the heat ridge hanging around should last through the first of next week.
Then, the jet stream is forecast to dip down across the country by the middle of the week.
This pattern change would bring a strong cold front with thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex on Tuesday.
Behind the front, clearing and much cooler weather could happen on Wednesday. Model temperatures appear too low for late summer, but below average conditions are expected.
Stay tuned for updates.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.