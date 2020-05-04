SHREVEPORT, La. - Two cold fronts are forecast to move through bringing a cool down and some rain this week. The first front shown across Oklahoma Monday evening is expected to pass through the ArkLaTex on Tuesday. The second is scheduled for Friday.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Widely scattered showers and a few storms are possible after midnight.
The front moves into Texarkana near sunrise with just scattered showers.
The boundary passes Shreveport by the lunch hour with isolated showers.
Late in the afternoon, what little rain that we see moves south of the area.
Forecast rain amounts are well less than a tenth of an inch.
The second cold front is projected to be stronger with more rain. Again it arrives Friday.
Rain moves in early Friday.
And departs late in the afternoon.
The rain forecast is much heavier with amounts over 2 inches in Oklahoma and Arkansas.
It's too early to determine the risk of severe weather for Friday. Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App and the KTBS 3 Now devices for updates in the next few days.