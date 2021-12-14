DENVER, CO. - A powerful storm system forecast to cross the Rocky mountains into the plains on Wednesday is expected to bring hurricane force winds to Colorado!
The graphic shows the HRRR or High Resolution Rapid Refresh wind gust forecast for 1 p.m. tomorrow. Winds may approach 100 mph along I-25 from Fort Collins to Pueblo at that time!
Here is more from the National Weather Service in Boulder.
These winds are the "Chinook" variety. They are the down sloping kind that come out of the mountains into the plains. They melt snow, cause very warm weather plus tree and power line damage. High profile vehicles including 18 wheelers are no match for these powerful cross winds. (FOX 13 in Seattle News Story).
These winds even lift shingles off roofs. Had a few like that when we lived in Highlands Ranch, Colorado back in the 90s.
Here is an eye opening NOAA report about the Chinook Winds of January 1982 in Colorado: Significant Chinook Wind event in 1982.