SHREVEPORT, La. - Water Vapor Imagery of Hurricane Elsa showed a less developed storm Friday evening in the eastern Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center seems to think Elsa may become better organized this coming weekend.
Winds were down to 80 mph with higher gusts.
The forecast path continues to show the system weakening near Florida by the first of next week. But, until Elsa reaches Cuba, the storm may strengthen due to light wind shear, a more humid environment and warm waters.
Follow the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.