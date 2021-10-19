Benton Tornado, Easter 1999
Benton Tornado, Easter 1999

SHREVEPORT, La. - Fall Severe Weather Awareness Week continues.  Tuesday's topic is Severe Thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms are common in the ArkLaTex year round.  Organized severe weather tends to occur in the Spring and Fall.

Severe Thunderstorms are designated as producing 58 mph winds or greater, 1 inch diameter hail, tornadoes and flash flooding.

Benton Jr. High Roof Damage from January 2020

Recent severe weather in the ArkLaTex includes 100 mph winds that peeled back the roof of Benton, Jr. High School in January of 2020.

April 2020 Hail Stone that fell in Benton (KTBS)

Softball sized hail fell also in Benton in April of 2020.

October 29th, 2009 Bossier City Tornado Damage

Here is damage from the October 29th, 2009 Bossier City tornado.

Wallace Lake Flooding in December 2018

And this is Wallace Lake flooding back in December 2018.

Here's more from the Shreveport National Weather Service.

