SHREVEPORT, La. - Fall Severe Weather Awareness Week continues. Tuesday's topic is Severe Thunderstorms.
Thunderstorms are common in the ArkLaTex year round. Organized severe weather tends to occur in the Spring and Fall.
Severe Thunderstorms are designated as producing 58 mph winds or greater, 1 inch diameter hail, tornadoes and flash flooding.
Recent severe weather in the ArkLaTex includes 100 mph winds that peeled back the roof of Benton, Jr. High School in January of 2020.
Softball sized hail fell also in Benton in April of 2020.
Here is damage from the October 29th, 2009 Bossier City tornado.
And this is Wallace Lake flooding back in December 2018.
Here's more from the Shreveport National Weather Service.