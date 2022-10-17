Shreveport National Weather Service Rain Total Recorded on Sunday 10/16/2022 (Jason Hansford on Facebook)
Shreveport National Weather Service Rain Total Recorded on Sunday 10/16/2022 (Jason Hansford on Facebook)

SHREVEPORT, La. - Jason Hansford of the Shreveport National Weather Service put out the word on Facebook during the day Sunday that we finally had some measureable rain in Shreveport.  It took 35 days and was only .01 inches!

Some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers did much better and some without.  Here are their totals.

North ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Totals
Central ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Totals
Metro Weather Watcher Rain Totals
South ArkLaTex Weather Watcher Rain Totals

Heaviest rain amount was in Hawkins, TX from Leslie Smith.  She had 1.95 inches.  Next up was Robert Morris in DeQueen with 1.30 inches.  On the other end of the scale, Jeff Moody in Benton just had a trace!

Thanks weather watchers for your data.  To join our group, register here and send us your data.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments