SHREVEPORT, La. - Jason Hansford of the Shreveport National Weather Service put out the word on Facebook during the day Sunday that we finally had some measureable rain in Shreveport. It took 35 days and was only .01 inches!
Some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers did much better and some without. Here are their totals.
Heaviest rain amount was in Hawkins, TX from Leslie Smith. She had 1.95 inches. Next up was Robert Morris in DeQueen with 1.30 inches. On the other end of the scale, Jeff Moody in Benton just had a trace!
Thanks weather watchers for your data. To join our group, register here and send us your data.