SHREVEPORT, La. - A northward moving warm front is providing a foggy start across the ArkLaTex. Visibility is down to near zero in parts of the area.
The warm front should move up toward the mountains by afternoon bringing improving conditions to east Texas and Louisiana. The fog may persist until late afternoon in Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas.
Temperatures could reach the 70s in Texas and Louisiana. 60s are possible near Texarkana. 50s may linger near the mountains of OK and AR. (see images above)
Here's the planning forecast for Shreveport.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3 and KPXJ CW 21 later today for weather updates. Also, get info 24/7 with the KTBS 3 Weather APP and the 24 Hour Weather Channel or Digital 3.2.