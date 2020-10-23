SHREVEPORT, La. - Friday's weather maker across the ArkLaTex consisted of a cold front with a line of showers and storms.
The rain is expected to end Friday night, but the cool air should hang on through about Sunday morning. Here are the forecast details.
Saturday morning is projected to be cloudy, breezy and cool with temperatures in the 50s.
Not much changes through Saturday afternoon. It may warm a little into the 60s if the clouds begin to break.
Fog is forecast Sunday morning with lows in the 40s.
Sunshine with south winds of 10 mph may warm us into the 70s Sunday afternoon.
Watch Meteorologist Neil Shaw this weekend for weather updates.
