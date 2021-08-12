Satellite Image of Tropical Depression Fred
Satellite Image of Tropical Depression Fred

Thursday evening's satellite image of Tropical Depression Fred showed the storm near the east coast of Cuba.

Current Stats from the 8 p.m. National Hurricane Center Advisory on Tropical Depression Fred

The 8 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center indicated no major changes in Fred's intensity over the past 24 hours.  Winds were at 35 mph with higher gusts.  The storm was slowly moving toward south Florida at 7 mph.

Tropical Storm Watches for Fred from the National Hurricane Center

Fred is forecast to intensify over the next few days as it heads into the Gulf of Mexico.  As a result, Tropical Storm Watches are posted across southwest Florida and the Keys.

National Hurricane Center Forecast for Fred

The official forecast takes Fred into the Florida panhandle early next week.

Follow the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

